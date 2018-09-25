Instagram co-founders to leave the Facebook-owned company

The co-founders of Instagram have announced they're leaving the Facebook-owned company.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched the photo-sharing app in 2010.

It was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for an estimated $1 billion, and has since grown to have more than one billion users.

However, in a statement released by the company, both co-founders confirmed they're departing the company - saying they're 'ready for the next chapter'.

Mr Systrom - who is also the company's CEO - said: "We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do.

"We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion. We look forward to watching what these innovative and extraordinary companies do next."

Over 8 years ago, Kevin and I started Instagram, hoping to build something that would bring out people’s creativity and spirit for exploration. Now it’s time for the next chapter. A huge thank you to everyone in the community who we’ve met along the way. https://t.co/9Omyj6VHbe — Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) September 25, 2018

There was no further information on what prompted the two men's departure from the company, although there have been reports of tension between the Instagram co-founders and their parent company Facebook.

In a statement quoted by BBC, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wished the two departing executives well.

He added: "I've learned a lot working with them for the past six years and have really enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to seeing what they build next."

The Instagram co-founders are not the first high-profile figures to leave a popular company acquired by Facebook - the founders of messaging app WhatsApp also quit amid reports of disagreements with Facebook management.