Housing Minister urged to take action as Poolbeg development is thrown into doubt

Minister Eoghan Murphy has been urged to "wake up, smell the coffee, roll up the sleeves and get to work."

The Chairperson of Dublin City Council Housing Committee, Daithi Doolan made the call after it emerged that plans for 3,500 social homes in Poolbeg in Dublin's docklands have been thrown into doubt following a dispute between the receiver for the site and Dublin City Council.

The Sunday Times reports that councillors are threatening to withdraw the special development plan for the site if receiver David Carson does not honour an agreement to include 900 social and affordable homes in the development.

Under normal regulations, 10% of the development would be earmarked for social housing, however councillors were assured that the receiver had agreed to a higher number before the site was designated as a Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

Mr Carson is appealing to An Bord Pleanala claiming that claiming the requirement to include 900 social home sin unlawful.

However, Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan is urging him to withdraw the appeal.

“We are making a public appeal once again today to become active and ensure that this appeal is squashed or withdrawn so that we can proceed with developing the Poolbeg peninsula and providing much needed essential homes to the people of Dublin,” he said.

Dublin Councillors have warned that the site was only ever designated as an SDZ on the basis that the 900 social homes would be included.