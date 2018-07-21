Homes and businesses urged to conserve water despite wet weather

The Irish Water utility is continuing to urge people to conserve water, despite some rainfall.

It says many raw water resources around the country are significantly depleted and continuing to drop.

In the greater Dublin area there are around 600,000 people affected by restrictions.

Irish Water say: "These customers are not seeing any discernible impact.

"The pressure management is being fine-tuned, using the learnings and customer feedback from when pressure management was used during Storm Emma.

"This has ensured minimal disruption, including areas with high night-time use."

There are currently 24,000 people across 22 water supply schemes around the country who are experiencing a restricted or intermittent water supply.

File photo of a water tap in use | Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire/PA Images

This includes Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick and Offaly.

It says the number of people affected "has doubled" since restrictions were first introduced in a bid.

But the utility adds: "The schemes are reviewed on a daily basis and restrictions are only put on if necessary."

It also says "significant works" are ongoing to try to support the supply of water in areas such as Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Galway City, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick and Offaly.

They are currently having water tankered to reservoirs or water sources to minimise restrictions.

Irish Water's corporate affairs manager Kate Gannon says: "Raw water resources are significantly depleted and continue to drop.

"In the absence of significant rainfall amounts, Irish Water continues to be concerned about the water resources into August and September.

"Water conservation efforts by Irish Water, the local authorities and our customers need to continue at their current levels."