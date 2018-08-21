Homeless families will only be moved from Dublin if 'absolutely necessary' during Pope's visit

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) says extra emergency accommodation outside the capital will only be used 'when absolutely necessary' during the papal visit.

Contingency planning has been under way ahead of the visit, amid fears over potential shortages in emergency accommodation during the World Meeting of Families.

In a statement today, the homeless executive confirmed it has sourced a 'large number' of additional emergency accommodation to cater for families during the Pope's visit, including 'several units' suitable for large families.

DRHE says it has been working closely with private accommodation providers to ensure existing hotel and B&B bookings will not be adversely affected as a result.

It has also increased staffing of its freephone number on Saturday and Sunday.

Outreach teams, meanwhile, will be on the streets throughout the weekend engaging with those at risk of sleeping rough.

The DRHE explained: "The DRHE is aware of the difficult circumstances that families experiencing homelessness have to face and we will continue to monitor the demand for emergency accommodation during this time.

"We will endeavour in the first instance, to accommodate any families that newly present during the Papal visit within the Dublin Region."

It adds: "However as part of our additional contingency measures, a certain number of spaces are located outside of the Dublin Region, these will be utilised only when absolutely necessary."

The homeless freephone line will be available on 1800 707 707 from 10am to 2am on Saturday and Sunday.