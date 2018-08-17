National 'high intensity rainfall' warning issued for Saturday night

A national weather warning has been issued for 'high intensity rainfall' this weekend.

The status yellow warning comes as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto are set to reach Ireland on Saturday.

The warning for the entire country comes into effect at 8pm on Saturday, and will remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

According to Met Éireann, there could be rainfall totals of up to 20mm 'quite widely' - with even higher levels possible for some areas.

Forecasters say the heavy rain will take place over a 'relatively short period of time', adding that they will monitor the situation closely.

As the remnants of Storm Ernesto track towards Ireland, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the conditions will be quite mixed depending on what part of the country you are in.

He observed: "The good news is it's going to bring warmer weather, so it's going to bring a good increase in temperatures. Some of the areas of the east and southeast will actually hit 25, maybe 26 degrees tomorrow.

"But it will bring some rain overnight Saturday night, and an increase in wind."