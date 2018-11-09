Henry's Beauty Hacks

Henry McKean trials some homemade beauty hacks ahead of the party season.









Would you like to try these at home? Here are the recipes:

COFFEE AND TUMERIC MASK

Blend a dollop of fresh coffee grounds with hot water until they form a smooth paste

Add two tablespoons of Tumeric powder***

Blend with two tablespoons of honey

Cool a little before applying to skin

**Warning - skin may become discoloured after applying turmeric

TOFU MILK AND OAT MASK

Mash half a block of Silken Tofu with a splash of Milk and two tablespoons of porridge oats

Apply to skin for 10 minutes

LISTERINE AND VINEGAR FOOT BATH

Add two parts Listerine mouth wash with two parts apple cider vinegar to a basin of warm water

Soak feet for 20 minutes

After time has lapsed, pumice off dead skin