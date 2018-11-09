Henry's Beauty Hacks

Money too tight for expensive salon treatments? Henry McKean tries out some DIY beauty hacks.
Henry McKean trials some homemade beauty hacks ahead of the party season.
Would you like to try these at home? Here are the recipes:
COFFEE AND TUMERIC MASK
Blend a dollop of fresh coffee grounds with hot water until they form a smooth paste
Add two tablespoons of Tumeric powder***
Blend with two tablespoons of honey
Cool a little before applying to skin
**Warning - skin may become discoloured after applying turmeric
TOFU MILK AND OAT MASK
Mash half a block of Silken Tofu with a splash of Milk and two tablespoons of porridge oats
Apply to skin for 10 minutes
LISTERINE AND VINEGAR FOOT BATH
Add two parts Listerine mouth wash with two parts apple cider vinegar to a basin of warm water
Soak feet for 20 minutes
After time has lapsed, pumice off dead skin