Heat your home with award-winning technology

It's that time of the year again. The days are shorter and the house seems noticeably colder every day. This is when most Irish households get back into turning on the central heating or lighting the fire every day from now until next March or April.

In fact, recent figures have shown that our homes account for roughly 25% of Ireland's total energy use, costing Irish householders more than €3 billion. Most of that energy use is for heating and resulting in millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Grant is one of Ireland's foremost manufacturing companies, leading the way for over four decades when it comes to the design and development of innovative and reliable high quality heating solutions.

Some of the solutions offered by Grant include its award-winning range of Vortex condensing oil boilers, biomass boilers such as the Grant Spira, the highly-efficient Aerona3 inverter driven air source heat pumps and the Grant Solar Thermal, among others.

Grant's systems have a reputation that is second to none and each product is designed with efficiency in mind, as well as sustainability and durability. The aim is always to make sure that customers are getting what they need while also saving money and lowering their carbon footprints.

Reinforcing Grant’s reputation for high quality solutions and reliability, the manufacturer recently received a Which? Best Buy 2018 for its low NOx and BlueFlame condensing oil boilers including the Vortex Pro Utility, Vortex Pro Combi and VortexBlue External/Outdoor ranges.

If you're thinking of upgrading your heating system to save some money and be more mindful towards the environment, there are also a number of grants available from the Sustainable Energy Authority for Ireland (SEAI). The SEAI offers grants to help with upgrades to heating controls and for the installation of air source heat pumps.

