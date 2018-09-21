Health Minister says he will not change proposed three-day waiting period for abortions

The Health Minister will not change the three-day waiting period for abortions when he brings the final version of legislation to Cabinet next week.

He also confirmed they are on track to deliver the services from January.

Under the Government's proposed legislation, women will have to wait three days for abortions once they have seen their GP.

The waiting period has been criticised as slighting women's ability to make decisions about their own healthcare.

This week, doctors told an Oireachtas Health Committee there is no medical reason to wait.

Minister Harris, however, today insisted he won't deviate from their already announced proposals.

He explained: "I think it's very important that politicians stand by what they say - I published a bill, and we took a decision as a Government to publish a draft bill in advance of the referendum.

"Whether people wanted to vote Yes or No, they were voting knowing what we planned to introduce if the referendum passed. Therefore I feel a particular responsibility not to deviate from that bill."

Next week Minister Harris will bring the final version of legislation to Cabinet and publish it.

The legislation will be introduced to the Dáil the following week, and he aims to have it passed in both houses of the Oireachtas by the end of November.

He also appealed to TDs and Senators not to oppose the legislation despite their personal views, as voters have given their view and instructed them to pass it.