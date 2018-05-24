Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender to US police

Updated: 21.50

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York police on Friday and be charged for the first time, according to US media.

The movie mogul is set to be arrested after a months-long sex assault investigation, the New York Times reported, citing information from two law enforcement officials.

It reports Weinstein will face charges in relation to at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, a former actress who says he forced her to give him oral sex in 2004.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for weeks.

The exact charge he will face is unclear.

Mr Weinstein has always denied all allegations of non-consensual sex by his accusers. Dozens of women have made claims against him.

The city's police department and the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to confirm the media reports.

Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein's lawyer, also declined to comment, as did his spokesman.

Weinstein (66) has been investigated by police in London, Los Angeles and New York but has so far not been charged with anything.

Following on from the fallout, he resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company - and was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Weinstein has apologised for past behaviour, but denies non-consensual sex.