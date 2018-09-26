Harris confirms alcohol bill will legislate for cancer warnings on labels

The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill is due back before the Dáil this evening - with a provision for cancer warnings on labels to be included in the legislation.

It was reported last week that the warnings were to be removed over fears it would harm the drinks industry.

However, speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said it is important the labels are included in the bill.

He said: "The question was how best do you achieve it - do you achieve it best by putting it in primary legislation, or do you achieve it best by putting it in regulation?

"I've listened very carefully to people's views over the last number of days, and I think it's clear that people would like to put it in primary legislation."

He added: "If we pass the Bill - and I really hope we do - my Department will then design the label, which will have to be approved by the European Commission."

The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill has faced several delays during its passage through the Oireachtas.

The legislation restricts the sale and marketing of alcoholic drinks.

It includes measures such as minimum pricing and restrictions on how alcohol is displayed in shops.

Campaigners with Alcohol Action Ireland have described the bill as the "most progressive piece of public health legislation advanced by any government in recent times".

However, it has faced strong opposition from the drinks industry, with the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) claiming compulsory cancer warnings on labelling will be "hugely damaging" for Irish drinks companies.