HSE planning to open 202 extra hospital beds in 2019

The HSE has published its National Service Plan for 2019.

The long-awaited publication outlines how the €17 billion allocated to health next year will be spent.

The HSE's own €16.05bn budget represents an overall increase of €848m (5.6%) on the executive's final 2018 funding.

Next year's plan includes an extra 202 hospital beds, home care supports for 53,000 older people and more resources pumped into Sláintecare and primary care.

Other announcements include 90 new emergency residential places, and an investment of €55m to "enhance and expand" mental health services.

This year the HSE had a budget overrun of €700 million.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris is confident the budget for health in 2019 is adequate.

He said: "In the Service Plan, the HSE outlines what it will provide in return for the taxpayers money.

"They've worked very hard to put together a good, ambitious but sensible plan."

Speaking as the plan was launched, the HSE's Dean Sullivan said they're aiming to ensure they provide value for the money spent.

He observed: "We are very cognisant that meeting both current and future challenges is not sustainable. We continue to experience high hospital occupancy levels, pressure regarding waiting lists and increasing demands on other social care and demand led schemes.

“We will however, continue to respond to the most pressing patient and client needs within the resources available."

Reporting by Shane Beatty and Stephen McNeice