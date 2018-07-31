Great Pyramid of Giza can focus electromagnetic energy, study reveals

Scientists have discovered the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt can collect and concentrate electromagnetic energy in its chambers and at its base.

An international research group, led by ITMO University in Russia, applied methods of theoretical physics to study the electromagnetic response of the pyramid to radio waves.

They found out that the pyramid can concentrate electromagnetic energy both in its internal chambers and the area located under its base.

This is where the third, unfinished chamber is located.

The group plans to apply these findings to design nanoparticles, capable of reproducing similar effects visible to the eye.

Such particles could be used to develop sensors and highly-efficient solar cells.

The study has been published in the Journal of Applied Physics.

The researchers first tested the interactions with waves of resonant length - ranging from 200 to 600 meters.

They then they made a model of the electromagnetic response of the pyramid and calculated the extinction cross section.

This value helped to estimate which part of the wave energy can be scattered or absorbed by the pyramid.

Finally, for the same conditions, the scientists got the electromagnetic fields distribution inside the pyramid.

A 3D model of the pyramid | Image: cheops.SU

In order to explain the results, the scientists conducted a multipole analysis.

This method is widely used in physics to study the interaction between a complex object and electromagnetic field.

The object scattering the field is replaced by a set of simpler sources of radiation: multipoles.

The collection of multipoles radiation coincides with the field scattering by an entire object.

Therefore, by knowing the type of each multipole, it is possible to predict and explain the distribution and configuration of the scattered fields in the whole system.

Scientific supervisor and coordinator of the research, Andrey Evlyukhin, said: "Egyptian pyramids have always attracted great attention.

"We as scientists were interested in them as well, and so we decided to look at the Great Pyramid as a particle resonantly dissipating radio waves.

"Due to the lack of information about the physical properties of the pyramid, we had to make some assumptions.

"For example, we assumed that there are no unknown cavities inside, and the building material has the properties of an ordinary limestone and is evenly distributed in and out of the pyramid.

"With these assumptions, we obtained interesting results that can have important practical applications".

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and largest of the three pyramids, and the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.