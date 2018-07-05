Government approves referendum to delete article on 'woman's place in the home'

The Cabinet has approved plans for a referendum on the reference to a woman’s place in the home.

Voters will be asked whether they want to delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution.

Critics have long argued that the article in the Constitution is outdated.

The vote is set to take place in October, alongside a previously announced referendum on blasphemy.

Both referendums will take place on the same day as a presidential election, if one takes place.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it's clear Article 41.2 has no place in the Constitution.

Minister Flanagan said: "It undermines today’s goal to achieve real gender equality by ensuring women have real choices about what to do with their lives.

"In fact, while Article 41.2 may reflect the prevailing social ethos of the 1930s, its inclusion in the Constitution was actually controversial from the very beginning. Even before the Constitution was formally adopted, a number of people argued it represented a narrow, discriminatory view that sought to confine women to one part of society only – carrying out duties in the home."

If members of Oireachtas approve the proposed referendums, a dedicated referendum commission will be established ahead of the planned October vote.