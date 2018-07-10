Government approves proposed abortion legislation including 'safe zones' around hospitals

The Government has approved the legislation which will regulate abortion services in Ireland.

Health Minister Simon Harris received approval for the bill at a Cabinet meeting today.

While the legislation - which will need to be passed by the Oireachtas - is based on the general scheme that was published ahead of May's referendum on the Eighth Amendment, it also contains two new policies.

Under the proposed bill, termination of pregnancy will be provided 'on a universal basis' - meaning cost will not be a barrier for any woman.

It will also create safe access zones around hospitals and doctors' surgeries.

That means protests and posters will not be allowed in areas surrounding the premises where abortion services are being provided, in a bid to protect both patients and staff from intimidation and harassment.

The general scheme already laid out proposals such as abortion without restriction up until 12 weeks, and for abortion under much more limited circumstances later in pregnancy (such as in cases of fatal foetal abnormality).

Speaking this afternoon, Minister Harris said: "I had committed to bringing the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 to Government this week and I have fulfilled that commitment.

"Although my intention was to also introduce this legislation into the Oireachtas before the summer recess that is not now possible due to ongoing court proceedings."

He added that while the bill cannot be brought before the Dáil and Seanad until the legal action is concluded, work is continuing to introduce abortion services in Ireland in January 2019.

The Irish people voted overwhelming to repeal the Eighth Amendment and allow the Oireachtas to regulate abortion services, with more than 66% of voters backing the referendum on May 25th.