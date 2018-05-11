Government announces new supports for women affected by Cervical Check scandal

The Taoiseach says the health service should be about saving lives, and not saving face.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after this morning's Cabinet meeting which discussed the Cervical Check scandal.

They agreed a package of supports for the women affected and their families.

That will include providing discretionary medical cards, provision of counselling and covering the cost of drugs including experimental treatments.

Simon Harris says women affected will get:



- Discretionary medical card

- No prescription charges

- The cost of experimental drugs for the 209 women will be covered — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 11, 2018

When asked what budget has been put aside for the supports, Health Minister Simon Harris responded that whatever resources are needed will be provided.

Meanwhile, John Connaghan will also be appointed interim Director General of the HSE this evening following Tony O'Brien's decision to step down in the wake of the cervical screening controversy.

Mr Connaghan is currently one of two deputy director generals of the HSE, and had previously worked with NHS Scotland.

'We're determined to get to the bottom of this'

Speaking at this afternoon's press conference, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again apologised to the women affected by the scandal.

He says neither he nor Simon Harris were aware of these issues when in the Department of Health - adding that he would have liked to have known at the time.

Mr Varadkar said: "While nobody had a diagnosis of cancer withheld from them, important information about their health was not shared - in fact it was concealed, and that's totally unacceptable.

"We're determined to get to the bottom of this, and restore your faith in a service which should be about saving lives, and never about saving face."

Taoiseach says he has confidence in Tony Holohan, CMO in Dept of Health, but no one is immune from being held accountable — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 11, 2018

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice