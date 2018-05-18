WATCH: Google to acquire entire Bolands Mill campus in Dublin

The Bolands Quay development project, formerly known Bolands Mill, has been sold to technology company Google.

The site received planning permission in July 2015 and the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) provided funding for demolition and enabling works.

In December 2016, NAMA committed to providing funding to Mark Reynolds of Savills - the NAMA-appointed receiver to the Bolands Quay project - for the construction of the entire scheme in one phase.

Google has now agreed to acquire the entire of the Bolands Quay campus.



The development is one of the largest urban regeneration projects to have been undertaken within Dublin city centre in recent years.

Designed by Dublin architectural practice Burke Kennedy Doyle, Bolands Quay will be made up of 28,000sq m of office space, 46 apartments, cafes and cultural space.

The Bolands Quay campus (right) in Dublin city | Image: Savills

The development will include three new landmark buildings - one rising to 53 metres (173 ft), another to 49 metres (161 ft) and a third to 47.8 metres (157 ft).

Google will retain the office accommodation for its own use, and will appoint a commercial letting agent to manage the letting of the remaining commercial premises and apartments.



Bolands Quay will be linked to Google's headquarters on Barrow Street via walking routes through the site.

The development will also include a new pedestrian bridge and two new civic plazas.

The buildings on the site, dating from the 1830s, will be restored and preserved.

This time lapse video from Savills shows the construction phase:

Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of NAMA, said: "NAMA is pleased at the progress which has been made in developing this landmark site which will bring much-needed office, retail and residential accommodation to the city.

"The acquisition of Bolands Quay by Google is a significant vote of confidence in the Irish economy and in the future of its operations here and NAMA is very pleased to have been part of this successful outcome for all parties".



Google last week announced a €150m extension to its data centre.

Fionnuala Meehan, vice-presidemt and head of Google in Ireland, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Bolands Quay.

"Google was the first multinational company to establish operations on Barrow Street in 2005 and it is fantastic to see how the area has developed since then.

"With this investment, Google is ensuring we have the space to continue to grow our EMEA HQ operations into the future."