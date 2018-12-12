German street covered in chocolate after factory leak

Firefighters had to break down a huge 'choco pancake' with shovels

News
German street covered in chocolate after factory leak

Image via Feurwehr Stadt Werl

A street in Germany has been covered in chocolate following a leak from a factory.

The unusual incident happened in the town of Westönnen, near Werl on Monday evening.

Officials said a chocolate tank inside the DreiMeister factory had overflown.

Firefighters were called to the scene to find that around a tonne of liquid chocolate had leaked and solidified on the street.

It resulted in what was described as a "ten-square-meter choco-pancake".

Since the chocolate posed a traffic hazard, firefighters had to get shovels and break the hardened sugary mass apart.

A specialist company was then called in to help clean the street.

In a statement, local firefighters said: "Despite the heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent."

BBC reports that the factory was expected to return to normal operations on Wednesday. 

news cards

Newstalk and Barnardos Making Spirits Bright this Christmas

Newstalk and Barnardos Making Spirits Bright this Christmas