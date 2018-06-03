Gardai Foil Gangland Attack

Gardai may have prevented another gangland killing.

They seized a loaded revolver in Dublin yesterday, during an operation that's being linked to the Kinehan/Hutch feud.

They also made a number of arrests after challenging a man in a car and another on a bicycle at Dublin's East Wall.

The two men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s were arrested and brought to Garda Stations in the north of the city.

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Special Crime Task Force and Crime and Security were all involved in the operation which was described as an investigation 'targeting organised crime and threats to life'.

Investigations are continuing.