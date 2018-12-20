Gardaí seize almost €100,000 worth of drugs in Clare and Limerick

Gardaí have arrested two people and seized €97,000 worth of of cocaine and cannabis in Limerick and Clare.

It followed a joint operation on Wednesday when a car was stopped at on the M18 at Junction 11 (Dromoland) shortly after 7.00pm.

A subsequent search saw the seizure of cocaine with a value of €56,000.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ennis Garda Station.

During a follow up operation a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick was searched.

Cocaine was discovered here with an estimated value of €17,500, along with 4 kg of cannabis resin valued at €24,000.

A second man aged 36 was arrested during the search.

He is being held at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.