Gardaí questioning man over death at Rosslare Harbour

Gardaí are continuing to question a man over the death of a truck driver at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford last night.

Gardaí believe two men, both truck drivers, were involved an altercation shortly before 7pm.

One of the men, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the altercation.

A second man, also in his 50s, was arrested a short time later and is being held at Wexford Garda Station.

The scene of the incident remains sealed off with a post mortem examination due to be carried out this afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident between two articulated trucks at a location known as Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm last night to contact them.