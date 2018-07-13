Gardaí appeal for witness to Cork death to come forward

Updated 08:20

Gardaí investigating whether a young man in Cork was stabbed to death yesterday are anxious to speak to a man they believe was with him at the time.

A man in his 20s received serious injuries during a fight on Bridge Street, in Mallow town centre at around 8:30am yesterday.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem today is expected to say he died from stab wounds.

The scene was preserved overnight for a technical examination and investigators are currently searching for a weapon.

Gardaí have already spoken to a number of witnesses - but they particularly want to locate a young man who left the scene shortly after the altercation.

“We are now anxious to speak to a male who we believe was present with the deceased when he sustained his injuries,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement.

A motive for the violence isn't yet clear but it is believed the victim may have had a row earlier in the day at a horse fair in Buttevant.

Gardaí said they are “aware of the background circumstances” that led to the fight, adding “we can assure that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.