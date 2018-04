Two men have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead as he sat in a car near Cloverhill Prison in Clondalkin in January.

A 19-year-old and a man in his thirties arrested this morning are being questioned about his death.

Mr Coakley Hutch was believed to be the 14th victim of an ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.