Garda found guilty of careless driving causing death of 75-year-old pedestrian

A garda has been found guilty of careless driving causing the death of a 75-year-old female pedestrian.

Dublin based Garda Warren Farrell knocked Elizabeth Core down as he was responding to a suspected robbery at a petrol station in Clondalkin in 2014.

Garda Warren Farrell’s trial heard he told GSOC the collision wouldn’t have happened if Elizabeth Core had stopped crossing the Fonthill Road South on August 28th 2014 as he expected she would.

He insisted his blue-lights and siren were activated, although there was some dispute over whether the siren was on when he knocked her down.

When he realised she wasn't stopping, he decided to take evasive action and pressed on the brakes hard when she seemed to quicken her pace.

However, it was too late.

Garda Farrell had stood trial for the more serious charge of dangerous driving causing death.

The jurors were also given the option of returning a verdict of careless driving causing death, which they did by a majority after four hours considering the evidence.

The 35-year-old will be sentenced in February.