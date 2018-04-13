Garda appeal after man found in critical condition in south Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was found injured in south Dublin.

The man, aged in 40s, was discovered in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght shortly before 8.00am on Friday morning.

He was found by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is understood to be critical.

The scene has been preserved for an examination by officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Tallaght garda station 01-6666-000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.