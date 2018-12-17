Fresh concerns over rote learning leading to stress and burnout for Leaving Cert students

The pressure of the Leaving Cert is causing burnout among students.

A new ESRI study has spoken to students, parents and teachers at more than 40 secondary schools.

As reported by The Irish Times today, students who took part in the study said the Leaving Cert "crushed their creativity" because exams rewarded those who could learn off and regurgitate things onto a page.

They also raised concerns about how their available time is 'squeezed' while studying for the exams.

The report's findings will feed into the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment's review of senior cycle education.

Betty McLoughlin, guidance counsellor and former president of the Irish Institute of Guidance Counsellors, said she's not surprised by the findings.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, she explained: "What comes back up again as a cause of major stress is the rote learning... it's an ongoing issue, and I welcome this review of the senior cycle, which would be keeping with the junior cycle reform."

"These young people, if they're saying they are stressed and all the research... would all point to the fact that they find the Leaving Cert very, very stressful.

"They're 16, 17 and 18 years of age - they should be able to enjoy their lives, go out and play sport and have their leisure time as well."

She added: "If they're just rote learning and learning for an exam, they're not preparing for the skills that are going to be needed in the workplace, and the skills that are needed when they get into college.

"That's not going on in Leaving Cert at the moment - [but] it is actually going on in Junior Cert."