Fresh appeal issued to young people in Dunleer after murder of Cameron Reilly

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal to young people in Dunleer in Co Louth about the murder of Cameron Reilly.

It’s been four days since the body of 18-year-old Cameron was found in a field in Rivervale in Dunleer, Co Louth with injuries to his neck.

It’s believed young people may have vital information on his murder but may be worried about coming forward as they were drinking or taking drugs that night.

Superintendent Andrew Watters from Drogheda Garda Station says they are not focusing on any drinking or drug use.

He explained: "That is not the primary concern or the primary focus of this investigation. The primary focus of this investigation is to establish for Cameron's family the truth as to what happened to Cameron."

Gardaí are still trying to find Cameron’s iPhone - an 8 Plus model, with a distinctive black and lime green cover.

They believe it may hold answers to some of their questions about what happened that night.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

The Army is helping gardaí this evening at the crime scene as they try and find any evidence to help in the investigation.

A number of people have been interviewed over the past few days, but so far no arrests have been made.