Fresh appeal for help in tracing 13-year-old boy missing from Co Laois

Gardaí are again appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Laois.

13-year-old Ronan Quinn was last seen at around 8.30pm on Monday evening in Portarlington.

Ronan is known to frequent Athlone and Dublin city centre.

When last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and and a black tracksuit top.

He's described as being 5ft in height, with slight build and brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867-4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.