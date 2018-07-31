Four-year-old Irish girl dies on Spanish holiday

A four year old Irish girl has died after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool in Marbella in Spain.

According to reports, the girl from County Kildare was on a family holiday on the SPanish coast.

She got into difficulty while swimming at a private villa at around 10:30am on Saturday morning.

Despite attempts to revive her, the girl, believed to be an only child, died at the scene.

Local police are treating it as a tragic accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.