Fourteen Irish restaurants receive Michelin Stars in latest rankings

Ireland has got 14 Michelin Star recipients in the 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

The list includes three new names, and also gives Cork its first-time stars.

Northern Ireland maintains its position with two Michelin Stars.

The three Cork recipients are the Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie in Cork city centre and two west Cork village restaurants - Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

Michelin says Ichigo Ichie (translated as 'once in a lifetime'), and its chef Takashi Miyazaki, "bring kappou-style dining to Ireland."

"Extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking, chef Miyazaki combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients to create exquisite dishes that he prepares and serves, cross-counter, in what he calls 'a one-to-one environment."

Chef Takashi Miyazaki at work in Ichigo Ichie | Image: ichigoichie.ie

It adds that the success of west Cork’s two first-time Michelin Star recipients "underlines the region’s growing reputation as a 'fine food, fine dining' destination, celebrated annually in the popular Taste of West Cork event."

Baltimore's Mews Restaurant is founded on the principle of "exploring Irish cuisine through the extraordinary variety of natural ingredients" that the region has to offer.

"It serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen."

While Restaurant Chestnut - which looks out on a monument to famed world heavyweight wrestler Danno O'Mahony at the entrance to Ballydehob village - is a comparatively new establishment.

From neglected pub to delightful restaurant @ChestnutWCork and now with a #MichelinStar

"Occupying the premises of a former character-filled pub, the intimate 18-seater establishment is the creation of Cork-born chef Rob Krawczyk.

"Inspired by nature, its ever-evolving menu, featuring the best of seasonal ingredients, is said by Rob 'to have been influenced by his parents' strong culinary and artistic heritage' instilled in him when growing up in neighbouring Schull village."

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the 2-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and the 1-star Chapter One, L’Ecrivain and The Greenhouse in Dublin city and Heron & Grey in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere, other one-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam (Galway city), Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny), Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare) and House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford).

The Great Britain & Ireland 2019 Guide is available online and in bookshops from Thursday, October 4th

The two Belfast restaurants retaining their status are Eipic (Howard Street) and Ox (Oxford Street).

Speaking at its launch, Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland editor Rebecca Burr, said: "The inspectors have seen exciting things happening in Ireland this year and much of it in County Cork.

"There's a lot of ability in Ireland right now.

"As everyone knows, the produce is stunning and it's great to see chefs with such passion and personality in their food".