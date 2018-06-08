Four men charged by UK police investigating fraud offences linked to Grenfell Tower fire

Police in London investigating fraud offences linked to Grenfell Tower fire have charged four men.

Nine people were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation.

Five of those - four men and one woman - have now been released.

However, four others have been charged and are due in court later today.

Yonatan Eyob (25) of no fixed address, Abolaji Onafuye (54) of Gorleston Street, west London, Koffi Kouakou (54) of Elizabeth Court, southwest London, and Abdelkarim Rekaya (28) of Lots Road, southwest London all face charges.

Mr Eyob has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs; possession of class A drugs; possession of criminal property; and failing to supply a PIN code of a mobile phone.

Mr Onafuye faces two counts of fraud by false representation.

Mr Kouakou and Mr Rekaya also face charges of fraud by false representation, with Rekaya also charged with obtaining leave by deception.