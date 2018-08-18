Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died

Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general, has died at the age of 80.

He was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving from 1997 to 2006.

He also won the Nobel Peace prize for his humanitarian work.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Annan.

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins said, "it is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Kofi Annan.



"A lifelong advocate of international cooperation, Kofi Annan has left an indelible legacy on the global community, through his work at every level of the UN, including in the World Health Organisation and as Secretary General, and more recently the Kofi Annan Foundation and The Elders."



The President continued, "he will in particular be remembered for his tireless efforts to increase the commitment of governments and businesses alike in the vital efforts to eradicate poverty and violent conflict.

"His inspirational leadership led to the articulation of the Millennium Development Goals, which galvanised countless new global solidarity initiatives.

Also commenting on his passing, Tainiste Simon Coveney said he "was an exceptional international statesman who worked tirelessly for a more peaceful and equal world, both during his long and illustrious career in the United Nations and since his retirement, championing the cause of peace and reconciliation, in particular on his own beloved continent of Africa.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also noted his relationship with Ireland.

He said he "was a dear friend of Ireland and continuously demonstrated strong support for our own peace process and in particular the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed during his leadership of the UN.

"Mr Annan maintained a dedicated interest to Ireland and the maintenance of peace on this island, commentating as recently as April 2018 on the GFA and its legacy.