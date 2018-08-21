Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort found guilty on eight counts in fraud trial

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight charges in his fraud trial in the US.

According to US court reporters in Virginia, he was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of hiding foreign bank accounts.

A jury could not reach a verdict on 10 other charges, with the judge declaring a mistrial on those counts.

The verdict came after four days of deliberations and two weeks of prosecutors laying out their case against Mr Manafort.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Manafort used "hidden overseas wealth" - amounting to millions of dollars - to enjoy a "lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income".

Mr Manafort's former colleague Rick Gates - the prosecution's star witness - claimed during the trial that he committed crimes with his former boss.

The charges emerged as part of the ongoing special counsel probe led by Robert Mueller, although largely predate Mr Manafort's work with the Trump campaign.

Later this year he faces a separate trial related to his Ukrainian political work.