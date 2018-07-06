Former TD Ivor Callely handed eight-month suspended sentence for harassing doctor

Ivor Callely has been handed an eight-month suspended sentence for harassing a doctor who was renting a surgery from him.

The former Fianna Fáil TD also admitted causing criminal damage to the premises after he was secretly recorded by the doctor.

Judge Kevin Staunton described Ivor Callely’s behaviour as bizarre.

The court heard he sublet a building on the Howth Road in Dublin to a Dr James Dolan and wanted him out.

On several dates in May last year, he was secretly recorded thrashing Dr Dolan’s waiting room while he was with patients.

Dr Dolan initially thought it was just kids messing but installed a hidden camera after becoming suspicious of Mr Callely.

The footage showed the former Fianna Fáil TD emptying bins on the floor, smearing the walls with tea and dust, and damaging a saddle board.

Dr Dolan said the whole ordeal filled him with dread for a year and a half and was embarrassing for his business.

Mr Callely apologised through his solicitor, who said his client just “flipped” after coming under enormous pressure.

Judge Staunton said it was like something out of a comedy sketch and described it a sustained campaign of harassment.

He handed down an eight-month sentence but suspended it in full.