Former Solicitor Michael Lynn appealing decision to refuse him bail

Former solicitor Michael Lynn is appealing a decision not to grant him bail as he awaits trial for the alleged theft of almost €30m.

The 49-year-old, with an address at St. Alban’s Park in Sandymount, Dublin was extradited to Ireland from Brazil in March.

Mr Lynn is facing 21 counts of theft.

The alleged offences relate to seven financial institutions and are said to have taken place between Oct 2006 and June 2007.

He was arrested in Brazil five years ago on foot of an extradition request from Ireland and he was brought back here three months ago.

Last month, a trial date was set for Jan 2020.

He was refused bail in the High Court and has now asked the Court of Appeal to overturn that decision.

He claims the judge incorrectly assessed his flight risk and ought to have given more consideration to the amount of time he will have spent in custody before his trial gets on.

Counsel for the DPP said he was given a fair bail hearing and the position of the judge is correct.

Judgement will be delivered this afternoon.