Former Anglo CEO David Drumm handed six-year prison sentence

David Drumm, the former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, has been handed a six-year prison sentence.

Drumm was convicted earlier this month of conspiring to defraud and false accounting.

He will be given credit for time he spent in custody in a US prison fighting his extradition back to Ireland.

His marathon trial came to an end on June 6th when a jury found him guilty of conspiring with others to give people the impression Anglo Irish Bank was €7.2bn healthier than it actually was in 2008.

The prosecution described it as a "massive con" to mislead investors, depositors and lenders about its health at a time when it - along with the Irish economy - was on a downward spiral.

At the former chief executive's sentence hearing today, Detective Sergeant Michael McKenna described him as the “driving force behind the conspiracy".

Drumm's barrister asked Judge Karen O’Connor for leniency.

He said his client acknowledged it was a “huge error of judgement”, and asked her to consider the totality of hardship that’ll be visited upon him - including the notoriety he’ll now carry for the rest of his days.

Conviction

Drumm's conviction brought an end to a story that began a decade ago and involved him moving to the US where he was arrested in Boston in 2015.

He ended his fight for extradition in February of last year and agreed to return to Ireland to face the charges.

During his trial, he accepted the multi-million euro transactions that moved between Anglo and Irish Life & Permanent took place - but he denied they were fraudulent or dishonest.