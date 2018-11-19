Footage shows enormous waves battering buildings in Tenerife

Enormous waves have been battering buildings on the north coast of the Canary island of Tenerife.

According to local reports, 39 people were evacuated from their homes as the huge swell rolled in.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Ola arrancando barandas en balcones en el Marisol de Mesa del mar, Tenerife 🏢🌊🌊🌊 #FMACANARIAS pic.twitter.com/4gdWSnDNvq — Nelson J. Acosta 📸 (@NelsonAcosta80) November 18, 2018

Footage uploaded to social media by photographer Nelson Acosta shows the gigantic waves sweeping out of the sea and crashing into the side of a high-rise building - ripping away the railings from concrete balconies.

The turbulent sea has also battered the southern coast of the island.

Waves up to six metres high caused a considerable amount of damage over the weekend.