Folens to update Irish primary school workbook amid sexist claims

Book publisher Folens have promised to review a controversial Irish workbook over claims it is sexist.

The publishers have been called out by a group of Dublin primary school pupils.

The girls were unimpressed with the lack of representation of women, people of colour and those with disabilities.

Folens agreed with the girls of Mary Help of Christians on the Navan Road that 'Fuaimeanna agus Focail' does not reflect the diversity of Irish schools.

The class wrote to Folens highlighting their concerns, and were told the Irish workbook will now be changed at its next update.

In a statement, Folens said: "We always welcome feedback on our books, especially from the children themselves.

"The lifecycle of school books can be very long, so sometimes the content can be a little out of step with the times.

"We have agreed that when we next update this series, Fuimeanna agus Focail, we will ensure the books better reflect gender equality and that the illustrations include a wider range of ethnicities and people with disabilities, as we have already done with our more recent publications."

Principal Renee Moran explained what motivated the pupils to put pen to paper.

"When the girls were reading through the professions, that most of the professionals allocated to women we're representative of women today.

"The doctors, the pilots - these were all men - and I think there was one woman and she was a nurse.

"While the girls have absolutely nothing against the nursing profession, they felt that there are plenty of female pilots, doctors, etc".