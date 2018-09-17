Flanagan "very concerned" over online threats against Garda

The Justice Minister has said he is “very concerned” following reports of online threats made against a garda working in Dublin.

The new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris launched a criminal investigation into the alleged threats yesterday.

It comes after one of the gardaí who policed last week’s Take Back the City housing protest was allegedly threatened after being named and pictured online.

On Newstalk Breakfast, Justice Minister said gardaí are increasingly becoming targets for abuse – particularly online.

Online threats

He said people must learn that online threats are not outside the rule of law.

“I am very concerned actually because I believe some people are of the view that online engagement is in some way outside the law and that needs to change,” he said.

“The fact is that gardaí have become targets for abuse – especially online media abuse.

“My view is that we should certainly set about a course of action that stops that.

“Our gardaí protect us. They are the bulwark between us and civil disorder.”

Protesters hold pictures of masked gardaí standing in front of unidentified private security members wearing black balaclavas, 12-09-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews, 12-09-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Face masks

Gardaí came in for criticism after members of the Public Order Unit wore face masks during a protest against the eviction of housing activists from a building on North Frederick Street.

Images shared on social media showed a number of men dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas entering the building to remove the activists.

The masked gardaí were pictured gathering in front of the property while the eviction was being carried out.

Five people were arrested during the demonstrations.

"Concern"

Minister Flanagan said he fully understands that the images, “caused concern across society.”

“The sight of balaclavas in particular brings us back to the dark days of our history prior to the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“But the fact is that gardaí have become targets for abuse. Claims that both themselves and their loved ones; they feel endangered, they feel threatened, they feel intimidated.”

The manner of the eviction saw hundreds of people take to the streets of Dublin for a rush hour protest warning that similar scenes "cannot and will not be tolerated."

Activists have warned that they will not be intimated and will continue to occupy vacant and derelict buildings.

Protection

Yesterday, Commissioner Harris said “appropriate supports” have been put in place to protect the garda in question.

"Threats and intimidation against Garda members, who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order, are completely unacceptable,” he said.

“I utterly condemn it."

Last week, he admitted that the use of the face masks during the protest was “not correct” as “if it deemed necessary to use the hood then it should be used in tandem with a protective helmet.”

He defended the actions of the gardaí on the day, noting that they “showed restraint in the face of physical and verbal abuse from a very small minority.”