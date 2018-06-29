Five victims of US newspaper shooting named as suspect held in custody

The five people killed in a 'targeted' shooting at a local newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland have been named.

The attack happened at around 2.40pm local time yesterday, at the offices of the Capital Gazette.

A suspect has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Editorial page editor Gerald Fischman (61), sales assistant Rebecca Smith (34), editor and features columnist Rob Hiaasen (59), sports reporter and editor John McNamara (56), and reporter and columnist Wendi Winters (65).

Author Carl Hiaasen confirmed his brother Rob was killed in the attack.

He paid tribute to the journalist, saying: "He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public's right to know the news.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers tonight. Hug your loved ones like there's no tomorrow."

Several others were injured in the shooting, with the gunman also said to have used smoke grenades when entering the building.

Today, the Capital Gazette lost five members of our family. Stories on all five bright, wonderful lives will be included in the following tweets. — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Editors at the newspaper insisted "we’re putting out a damn paper tomorrow" after the shooting.

They tweeted a photo of Friday's frontpage overnight:

Suspect

The suspect has been named by US media as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos.

According to the Baltimore Sun - the parent paper of the Capital Gazette - the suspect filed an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the Gazette and a columnist in 2012.

Police revealed that the newspaper had received threats via social media before the shooting, and investigators are working to confirm any connection to the suspect.

In a statement about the shooting, local county executive Steve Schuh said: "Our community was shaken by tragedy today. The Capital and the Maryland Gazette are institutions that have served us well for so many years, and I have had the pleasure of working alongside the editors, reporters and photographers.

"Our law enforcement professionals responded swiftly and I thank them for protecting the public by eliminating the threat and taking the suspect into custody. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Phil Davis - a crime reporter at the Gazette who was in the office during the attack - tweeted: "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Maryland governor Larry Hogan, meanwhile, said he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis".

President Donald Trump did not answer questions from reporters about the shooting as he left the White House yesterday afternoon, but later tweeted to say his 'thoughts and prayers' were with the victims and their families.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Additional reporting by IRN