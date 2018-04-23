Finalists for EY Entrepreneur of the Year award announced

The finalists in the race to become this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year have been announced.

The list includes dome of the country’s top business minds – with this year’s 24 finalists employing more than 2,700 people between them.

Their businesses generate a combined €150m in revenue every year.

The closing stages of the competition will see the finalists competing across three categories – ‘Emerging,’ ‘Industry,’ and ‘International.’

The finalists were shortlisted from over 110 nominations around Ireland by an independent judging panel of previous winners.

We are delighted to announce our 24 Finalists for 2018's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme! Our independent judges panel has carefully selected the island's 24 top entrepreneurs to compete in what is sure to be our most exciting year ever #EOYambitionhttps://t.co/tX7M39bTrh — EOY Ireland (@EOYIreland) April 23, 2018

The panel was chaired by Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources, and winner of the 2006 award.

“Every year the calibre of nominees intensifies, and this year has been no exception,” she said.

“We as judges take enormous pride in supporting the backbone of the Irish economy by highlighting Ireland’s most innovative, brave, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

“Without doubt the greatest strength of the community is the incredible opportunity that we have to learn from each other’s experiences.

“I am delighted to welcome this year’s 24 finalists into the EY Entrepreneur of The Year community and wish them the very best at the beginning of an unforgettable journey through the programme and beyond.’’

Now entering its 21st year, the programme aims to connect entrepreneurs and champion entrepreneurship throughout Ireland.

Some 67% of people who have engaged with the programme now do business with each other.

This year’s finalists are now set to join more than 70 previous contestants for a CEO Retreat in London and Oxford in May.

Many of the sessions will focus on the challenges and opportunities posed by Brexit.

2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

Emerging Category

Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU, Antrim

Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange, Limerick

Joe Wiley, Amryt Pharma plc, Dublin

Patrick J. Rigney, The Shed Distillery of P.J. Rigney, Leitrim

Elaine Sullivan, Carrick Therapeutics, Dublin

David and Sandra Whelan, VR Education Holdings plc, Waterford

Eoin Leonard, i3PT Certification, Dublin

Noel O'Hanlon, Genesis Automation, Cork

Industry Category

David Maxwell, Boojum, Antrim

P.J. Flanagan, H&MV Engineering Limited, Limerick

Dominic Fitzpatrick, The Irish News, Antrim

Bill Wolsey, Beannchor Group, Antrim

Vicki O'Toole, JJ O’Toole Ltd, Limerick

Louise Kennedy, Louise Kennedy, Dublin

Gareth Chambers, Around Noon, Down

Rachel Doyle, Arboretum, Carlow

International Category