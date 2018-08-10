Fears for House of Fraser jobs as British retailer appoints administrators

The British retailer House of Fraser has called in administrators, putting some 17,000 jobs at risk.

However the group said there has been "significant progress has been made" in reaching a sale of its business and assets.

The accountancy firm EY was appointed as administrator on Friday morning.

It is understood British businessman Mike Ashley, founder of Sports Direct and owner of Newcastle United, is close to striking a deal.

Back in June, 31 of the retailer's 59 stores across the UK were earmarked for potential closure.

However the Dublin outlet at the Dundrum Town Centre was set to survive.

A spokesperson said the Dublin branch was not up for possible closure, as it is held under a separate legal entity.

Dundrum is the company's only store in the Republic of Ireland, alongside a store in Belfast.

The firm had been working to raise around €79m as part of a rescue plan.

It had sought approval from creditors to implement its closure plans, with the stores proposed for closure set to remain open until early 2019.

The House of Fraser website has been taken down for maintenance works.

In a message, it reads: "We're currently working hard to make some improvements to the website.

"Don't worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible.

"While we're otherwise occupied, check out our social channels below to see what we've been up to."

In a statement to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange - where House of Fraser bonds are publicly traded - its chief executive Alex Williamson said he was "hopeful that the current negotiations will shortly be concluded".

He added: "An acquisition of the 169-year-old retail business will see House of Fraser regain stability, certainty and financial strength."

