Dozens of families separated during Korean War reunited in North

Dozens of family members separated during the Korean War have been reunited after decades apart.

An estimated 10 million people are believed to have been separated from their families between 1950 and 1953, with tens of thousands of those still alive having applied for reunions.

Reunions between those in the North and South remain rare occurrences, with 20 such events held since 2000 according to BBC.

Earlier this year the leaders of the two countries agreed to a fresh round of reunions.

Today, 89 family members from the South travelled to the Mount Kumkang resort in North Korea for the first reunions since 2015.

One 99-year-old woman - Han Sin-ja - met the two daughters she lost while fleeing decades ago, and 92-year-old Kim Dal-in is said to have met his younger sister who has been living in the North.

The South Korean government said 101-year-old Baik Sung-gyu was the oldest person to attend the event, meeting his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

The first meeting lasted for two hours, with two more days of events planned before the South Koreans return home.

Picture by: Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

83 North Koreans, meanwhile, are set to meet their families living in the South later this week, with the meetings set to take place at the same resort in the North.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for the reunions to be expanded.

He observed: “I sympathise deeply with the separated families, being from one myself.

“They must take steps to expand not only regular family reunions, but also video conferencing-based reunions, around-the-clock reunions, letter exchanges and visits to hometowns.”