Facebook, Instagram announce tools to manage and limit time on sites

Social media sites Facebook and Instagram have announced new tools to to help people manage their time on the sites.

An activity dashboard, a daily reminder and a new way to limit notifications are all being rolled out.

In a statement, the company says: "We developed these tools based on collaboration and inspiration from leading mental health experts and organisations, academics, our own extensive research and feedback from our community.

"We want the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram to be intentional, positive and inspiring.

"Our hope is that these tools give people more control over the time they spend on our platforms and also foster conversations between parents and teens about the online habits that are right for them."

Image: Facebook

To access the tools, users can go to the settings page on either app.

On Instagram tap 'Your Activity', and on Facebook select 'Your Time on Facebook.'

There is a dashboard showing the average time for that app on a device.

Below the dashboard, users can set a daily reminder to give an alert when they reached the amount of time they want to spend on that app for that day.

Image: Facebook

People can change or cancel the reminder at any time.

They can also tap on 'Notification Settings' to access a new 'Mute Push Notifications' option.

This will limit Facebook or Instagram notifications for a period of time.

The company says these updates "are rolling out soon" on Facebook and Instagram.