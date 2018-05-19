Events and canvassing taking place across Ireland on final weekend of Eighth Amendment campaign

Both sides are also on the streets of the capital today as they work to win over voters

Picture by: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The final weekend of campaigning ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum is under way, with both sides canvassing and holding events across the country.

In Dublin, 'Yes' and 'No' campaigners are holding separate events today as they work to drum up support before Friday's poll.

On the 'Yes' side, a number of senior obstetricians - including the Master of the National Maternity Hospital Rhona Mahony - are canvassing rugby fans attending today's Leinster-Munster Pro14 semi-final at the RDS.

Together For Yes also announced today that the 'Yes' side now has the backing of more than 1,500 doctors and 1,000 lawyers.

Spokesperson Dr Mark Murphy said: “Doctors want change. We want to provide compassionate care to our patients and support them through crisis pregnancies, but we can’t do that as long as the Eighth Amendment remains in our Constitution.

"It ties our hands and interferes with our ability to care. It’s not good enough for modern Ireland. It’s not good enough for women in Ireland. It’s not good enough for their families. If we want change anything, we have to repeal."

Disability Voices for Life

The Disability Voices for Life group, campaigning for a 'No' vote, claim the proposed legislation if the Eighth Amendment is repealed would be "discriminatory against their community".

Speaking at an event in the capital today, the group says there needs to be more conversation about how legalising abortion will impact on people with disabilities. 

In January, Down’s Syndrome Ireland asked both sides not to use children or adults with the condition to promote their campaign’s views

Chairperson of Disability Voices for Life Michael O’Dowd, however, doesn’t agree with that stance.

He said: "That statement doesn't represent the views of all the members of Down Syndrome Ireland - there's a variety of views in there.

"But certainly our view is that specifically the Government proposal for unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks will facilitate the targetting of unborn children with Down Syndrome - and that's something that we're very concerned about."

Canvassing

Meanwhile, canvassers on both sides are taking to towns and villages across the country this weekend as the campaign enters its final days.


