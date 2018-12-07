Environmental activists occupy Department of Climate Action in Dublin

Updated 15:40

A group of activists has ended their occupation of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment in Dublin.

They voluntarily left the Department's offices after a short nonviolent protest.

The group - which is demanding greater action from the Government over climate change -this afternoon said they met with the General Secretary of the Department, who was presented with a list of 22 demands.

Activists from the Green Party, Labour Party, People Before Profit and the Dublin Ecofeminist Coven were among those involved in the protest.

The demonstrators say they want three pieces of legislation before the Oireachtas passed - People Before Profit’s Climate Emergency Bill, the Green Party and Labour Party Waste Reduction Bill, and Sinn Féin’s Microgeneration Bill.

They're also demanding a commission to oversee the transition to renewable energy and a carbon-free economy, as well as an end to the Direct Provision system in order to allow Ireland take in more 'climate refugees' impacted by global warming and other affects of climate change.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith was among those taking part in today's action:

Sea Levels Rising - So Are We pic.twitter.com/QMsDMUIWHF — Brid Smith TD (@bridsmithTD) December 7, 2018

Speaking outside the department, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan explained: "[The occupiers] are very specifically saying we want to see key pieces of legislation put through.

"We've got to take climate action now, we've got to keep the fossil fuels in the ground - and we need our departments as well as our Government [tackling] that critical challenge."

WATCH: Green Party leader @EamonRyan explains the demands of protesters occupying the Department of Climate (in)Action. We need to #PassTheBills and take #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/YzYycWk4pk — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) December 7, 2018

A climate action protest also took place outside Leinster House earlier today, with senators and TDs among those who addressed the demonstrators.

Our Spokesperson on Climate Action, Sen. Ivana Bacik, speaking at the Climate Action demonstration outside Leinster House today. We are proud to be working with other opposition parties to deliver Climate Action Legislation. 🌍 #PassTheBills #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/DYXCUTley8 — The Labour Party (@labour) December 7, 2018

Today's action in Dublin coincides with environmental groups around the world demonstrating at the COP24 climate change conference in Poland.