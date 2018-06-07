Enda Kenny is named as 'Irish European of Year'

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been selected as the Irish European of Year.

He will be honoured at a special event in Dublin next Monday.

Mr Kenny is currently the longest serving TD in the Dáil, having been first elected in 1975.

The award, from the European Movement Ireland (EMI), has been running since 1988.

Previous winners include the Civil Defence Forces for their humanitarian work.

The award is voted on internally by the EMI.

The group says it is given to those who have made the greatest contribution to Ireland-European Union relations.

A spokesperson for EMI said Mr Kenny was selected for his work during Ireland's EU presidency in 2013, getting Ireland through the IMF/ECB/EU bailout programme and also for laying the groundwork for Brexit.

The ceremony on Monday June 18th will see all previous winners brought together.

Mr Kenny is also the former president of the EMI, a role bestowed upon all serving Taoiseach.