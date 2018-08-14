WATCH: Ed Sheeran fronts new campaign to attract British holidaymakers

A new online film starring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and X-Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary is hoping to get more British people to Irish shores.

It is part of Tourism Ireland's autumn campaign.

the pair will be telling fans and prospective British visitors why Ireland is a great destination.

It comes as official CSO figures for the first half of 2018 confirm growth of 6.7% in overseas visitors to Ireland - 307,000 more arrivals than the record first half of 2017.

This growth has come from all main market areas of Britain, North America, mainland Europe, Australia and emerging markets.

Britain delivers 38% of all overseas visitors to Ireland and around 21% of all overseas tourism revenue.

Tourism Ireland says most tourism companies here "will be affected by Brexit", so it is continuing to defend "our share of this most competitive market".

It adds that the shift in the sterling/euro exchange rate has impacted on competitiveness and has "exacerbated the perception of higher prices here than in Britain".

During the new online video, Sheeran suggests: "If you're travelling to Ireland to do touristy things, go and see Dingle Bay - and if you want to live in Ireland for a bit, live in Wexford".

Speaking at a mid-year review of overseas tourism, CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons says: "We have seen an excellent performance so far from North America - up 10.7% on the first half in 2017, making it another record year.

"Ireland now welcomes 10% of all American visitors to Europe - particularly noteworthy given the intense competition from other destinations.

"It has also been the best ever first-half performance from Mainland Europe (+10.2%), with important markets like Germany, Italy and the Nordic Region all recording really good growth.



"While we very much welcome this first-half performance, we are certainly not complacent and are aware of the need to address certain challenges to sustain growth into the future.

"The impact of Brexit on outbound travel from Britain remains a concern.

"The fall in the value of sterling has made holidays and short breaks here more expensive for British visitors and has made Britain more affordable for visitors from many of our top markets. Ireland needs to be seen as offering an excellent value-for-money holiday experience, so competitiveness and value for money remain more important than ever in Britain."