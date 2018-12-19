Dying neighbour leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for two-year-old girl

A Welsh pensioner has stunned his neighbours, by leaving their daughter 14 years of Christmas presents before he died.

Owen Williams, from Barry in south Wales, was overwhelmed when the daughter of his late neighbour turned up on his doorstep with a sack of 14 presents, all bought by her father for Mr Williams' little girl.

Ken Watson had selected and wrapped gifts for Cadi, who is now two, to last her until she is 16.

Mr Williams tweeted: "Our elderly neighbour passed away recently.

"His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for our daughter.

"He always told us he'd live till he was 100 years old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas."

The post quickly went viral as fellow Twitter users were struck by Mr Watson's generosity, dubbing him a "gentleman".

But Mr Williams and his wife Caroline faced a conundrum - do they give Cadi one present a year to open, or do they open them all in one go, in case some of them are age appropriate?

Putting the question to Twitter gave the couple a clear answer, and Cadi will get one a year as Mr Watson intended.

However they did open one...

The author of the book, Tomi Ungerer, also wants to sign it.

"I sincerely hope I've done Ken and his family justice in all this", Mr Williams wrote.

Although Mr Watson had two children, he had no grandchildren of his own, and Mr Williams told WalesOnline he would buy presents for the children of his neighbours instead.

He said: "Ken was a former salvage diver, seaman, carpenter, baker... The first time I met him, he was bouncing a 20ft ladder across the face of his house. He was on top. He was 83 at the time."

An article in the Barry and District News from 2016 shows the 85-year-old Mr Watson wing-walking and parachute jumping in a bid to beat boredom after the death of his wife.