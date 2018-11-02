WATCH: Durex launches 'Give a f**k about AIDS' campaign in Ireland

Durex and HIV Ireland are teaming up to drive greater awareness of a new AIDS campaign.

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson is fronting the 'give a f**k' initiative ahead of World AIDS Day.

Durex has partnered with non-profit organisation (RED) to support its mission to end AIDS.

From Friday, Irish consumers can purchase a box of limited edition Durex RED condoms in selected retailers nationwide.

Funds raised will go directly towards a programme in South Africa, where it is estimated that there are 7.2 million people living with HIV.

Zara Larsson is seen in the Durex RED campaign | Image: YouTube/Durex

The 'Keeping Girls in School' programme aims to reduce new HIV infections and pregnancies among young women - through encouraging girls to stay in education and improving access to sexual health and reproductive services.

Durex will make a minimum donation of €4.4m to The Global Fund via the Durex RED partnership.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will also match this - meaning a minimum total of a €8.8m will be donated to fight HIV and AIDS.

Zara Larsson said: "For the first time ever, you can literally 'Have Sex and Save Lives'.

"It is empowering that we can all help to protect ourselves when having sex, and at the same time, join the fight to end AIDS through helping girls in South Africa who really need our support."

Ben Wilson, global category director at Durex, added: "In 2017 there were around 37 million people living with HIV around the world, and this ground-breaking new partnership with (RED) allows everyone to play a role in helping end AIDS.

Durex joins the list of some of the world's biggest brands who have partnered with (RED) since it was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006.

To date, the organisation has generated more than US$500m (€437m).

To drive awareness in Ireland, Durex has teamed up with sexual health advocate James Kavanagh.

He said: "I'm very pleased to once again team up with Durex and HIV Ireland.

"As AIDS incidence in Ireland continues to increase, it is not only critical for the people of Ireland to practice safer sex, but by taking action and purchasing a box of Durex RED condoms ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1st, we can support Durex, HIV Ireland and (RED) in the fight against AIDS worldwide."

"Every two minutes a teenager around the world is infected with HIV.

"Recent research conducted by Durex shows that a significant 10 people in Ireland are diagnosed with HIV a week.

"I hope that the Irish public will join me in using their voices to drive awareness of 'give a f**k' about AIDS".