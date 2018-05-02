Dunnes Stores recalls yogurts over possible presence of rubber pieces

A number of Dunnes Stores yogurts have been recalled due to possible presence of rubber pieces.

The products affected are from the company's 'Simply Better' range.

150g cartons of toffee, raspberry & pomegranate, lemon & lime and senga strawberry flavoured yogurts are included in the recall.

Toffee yogurts with a use-by dates of May 12th are affected, along with batches of the three other flavours with a use-by date of May 17th.

No other use-by dates are impacted.

Image: FSAI

The retailer says the recall is being taken as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) said: "Dunnes Stores has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought this product to return it to their local Dunnes Stores for a full refund."