Dunnes Stores recalls yogurts over possible presence of rubber pieces

Four flavours are affected by the recall
A number of Dunnes Stores yogurts have been recalled due to possible presence of rubber pieces.
The products affected are from the company's 'Simply Better' range.
150g cartons of toffee, raspberry & pomegranate, lemon & lime and senga strawberry flavoured yogurts are included in the recall.
Toffee yogurts with a use-by dates of May 12th are affected, along with batches of the three other flavours with a use-by date of May 17th.
No other use-by dates are impacted.
The retailer says the recall is being taken as a precautionary measure.
In a statement, the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) said: "Dunnes Stores has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought this product to return it to their local Dunnes Stores for a full refund."